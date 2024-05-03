WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rebel alliance | crimethinc | protests | campus

'Rebel Alliance' Instructs Protesters on Campus Escalation

Friday, 03 May 2024 04:27 PM EDT

A self-described "rebel alliance" operates a website that reacts in real time to the protests roiling college campuses across the country with analysis and instruction on the benefits of digging in and escalating violence, especially as it pertains to law enforcement.

CrimethInc.com calls itself "a secret society pledged to the propagation of crimethink."

The website tells protesters to take over buildings "whenever possible," part of the analysis given to the Cal Poly Humboldt protests.

"The first action of the police was to instruct the occupiers to move to the quad. In saying this, they showed that we can wield the most power by occupying the spaces where classes are held and administrators have offices. In addition, buildings on campus are filled with everything you might need to construct barricades and protect an occupation," the website read.

And this from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign instruction: "Organizers should not concern themselves with de-escalation or 'remaining peaceful.' Neither remaining on the defensive nor being compliant will protect us, but being dynamic and meeting the cops head-on might."

Regarding the University of Texas, the website said "movements need to be able to force out the police. Instead of engaging in protracted face-offs and waiting to be dispersed or moved … fight where it is possible; where it isn't, remain mobile."

More than 2,300 protesters have been arrested on college campuses in recent weeks.

CrimethInc.com exhorts protesters to be undeterred.

"Every occupation that disbands after winning minor concessions will only pave the way for genocide," the website instructed.

"Abandoning the encampments and the spirit of confrontation that has made them possible means closing the space of political possibility that we desperately need right now. It means shutting down the zone of potential encounters, where participants can experience the sort of political and tactical development that will be necessary to build a post-imperial, anti-colonial form of life."

Friday, 03 May 2024 04:27 PM
