RBG Award Gala Canceled Amid Honorees Backlash

The foundation that administers an award in the name of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Monday night that it was canceling this year's ceremony after criticism from her family about the slate of honorees.

Further, Julie Opperman, chair of RBG award organizers the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, said in her statement that the organization will have to "make a judgment about how or whether to proceed in the future."

Ginsburg's family took exception last week when the Opperman Foundation put forth the slate of Elon Musk, Martha Stewart, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken, and Sylvester Stallone as this year's recipients of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award.

The family released a statement calling the panel "an affront" to her legacy.

"Keeping in mind that our goal is only to do good, the Foundation is not interested in creating controversy. It is not interested in generating a debate about whether particular honorees are worthy or not," Opperman said in a statement. "And while Justice Ginsburg's concept of EQUALITY for women was very controversial for most of her life, the Foundation does not intend to enter the fray. Indeed, Justice Ginsburg was known for her civility."

In panning the honorees, RBG's family added the foundation "has strayed far from the original mission of the award and from what Justice Ginsburg stood for."

"It is important to note, that the last thing we intended was to offend the family and friends of RBG," Opperman's statement went on. "Our purpose was only to remember her and to honor her leadership. And, while we believe each of the honorees is worthy of our respect for their leadership and their notable contributions, the Foundation has decided that the planned ceremony in April 2024 will be canceled.

"Over the next several months the Foundation will reconsider its mission and make a judgment about how or whether to proceed in the future. We will consider whether there is a way forward that can bring honor and joy to the process with a minimum amount of controversy."

The honor was first awarded before Ginsburg's death in 2020 and was intended to recognize "an extraordinary woman who has exercised a positive and notable influence on society and served as an exemplary role model in both principles and practice."

The family said they were not consulted about any changes to the award, vis-à-vis including men.

"We honored men for the first time. We thought RBG's teachings regarding EQUALITY should be practiced. We did not consider politics. Instead, we focused on leaders, who, in their own way, have made significant contributions to society," Opperman said.