Tags: ray tierney | rex heuermann | serial killer | evidence | gilgo beach | long island | murders

Suspected Serial Killer's Arrest Brings 'Flood' of New Evidence

By    |   Tuesday, 18 July 2023 08:28 AM EDT

A "flood" of evidence and information regarding Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach mass murderer, has been uncovered by investigators since he was arrested on Thursday, the Suffolk County district attorney said.

Heuermann, 59, has been charged with the slayings of three of the "Gilgo Four," a group of women whose remains were discovered near Long Island's Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Heuermann, an architect, has pleaded not guilty to the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

"We feel we can prove these three murders," District Attorney Ray Tierney, told CNN.

In all, the remains of 11 slain women were found at Gilgo Beach over the years. Heuermann has been charged in the deaths of three of the women and is the prime suspect in another woman's death. All four were found in the same proximity. Others were found at other locations along the beach.

Between 200-300 firearms were discovered by investigators in a walled-off vault behind a locked door in Heuermann's basement, CNN reported. The information was attributed by the news network to an unnamed source. The stash included pistols, revolvers, and semi-automatic rifles. Heuermann was an avid hunter, but the trove was more guns than authorities were expecting.

They reportedly only knew of 92 that he had registered in the state.

"Right now, we have a flood of information and a flood of evidence coming in, and it's going to take us a while to sort of go through all of that," Tierney said.

Investigators searching Heuermann's house in Massapequa Park, Long Island, have focused on forensics. But CNN's source said they are also looking for items that are out of place and could be souvenirs from the killings.

Investigators have found a doll in the house – but not in the children's rooms.

"We have a description of the last individual who saw the final victim, Amber Costello, alive that matches that of this defendant, who has a rather unique physical appearance, Tierney said. "We have phone evidence, and we have DNA evidence."

DNA from Heuermann's was found on one body, and his wife's DNA was discovered on two bodies, he added.

"With regard to that DNA and those hairs, it's either transfer – in other words, one person comes into contact with a second person who then comes into contact with a third person – or, they were at a location where, you know, the family member occupied, whether it's a car or a house," Tierney said.

On Monday, in an interview on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Tierney celebrated the investigators as "the right team" for the job of identifying the suspect in the deaths of the three women.

