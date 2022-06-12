Fmr NYPD Commish Kelly: Crime Is Up but Don't Vote for Dems to Change It

The massive crime waves sweeping the Democrat-controlled cities in America are not going to stop unless there is a "revolution" against the Democrats running and ruining them, according to former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly.

"What has surfaced is the insidious plot on the part of George Soros to put these left-leaning district attorneys in spots throughout the country," Kelly told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 970 AM-N.Y. "Let's face it: He's been very successful."

Pointing to the recall election of San Francisco radical progressive Chesa Boudin this week, and the potential recall of Los Angeles' leftist district attorney are positive steps, but it will not change the root cause behind it, according to Kelly: Democrats' anti-policing agenda.

"This could be a start of a revolution as far as voting is concerned, getting rid of some of these district attorneys," Kelly told host John Catsimatidis.

In New York City, even Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, is helpless in changing the state's criminal justice policies, which he called "a laughingstock of the entire United States" recently.

"There is a lot more that could be done; yet, they're getting a stiff arm from Albany as far as bail reform is concerned and I think he should continue to bang on that door," Kelly said of Adams. "They are not allowing New York state to do something that 49 other states do and that is to have judges make a determination of dangerousness.

"Now, the reason the legislature gives is, 'Oh, the judges will be prejudiced,' saying it will unfairly impact people of color. Well, the Democrats are picking the judges."

There is an "arrogance" of Democrats in deep blue areas of the country because voters just will not vote them out, Kelly continued.

"Nothing's going to happen on bail reform, I don't think, because of the arrogance of the state legislature," Kelly said. "They've got a supermajority and they're sticking a finger in the eye of the public: 'We can do it, because we can do it.'

"That's where we are."

And in New York City's case, District Attorney Alvin Bragg cannot even be recalled by voters in New York, because the state grants that authority of removing a district attorney solely to the Governor, in this case Democrat Kathy Hochul.

And forget about her doing something against the Democrat agenda, Kelly concluded.

"Only the governor can remove a district attorney and that's not going to happen," he said. "I don't think the current governor, Gov. Hochul is going to touch this, because it's toxic as far as the politics are concerned.

"She doesn't want to do anything that looks like she's upsetting any group or any constituents that would be upset with it, so I think Alvin Bragg is here to stay – at least for the rest of his term – first term. Let's hope that's it."