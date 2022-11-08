Gun Found Stuffed in Raw Chicken at South Florida Airport

Transportation Security Administration officials are crying "fowl" after discovering a gun inside a raw chicken at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport in South Florida.

"There's a personal fowl here," the TSA tweeted on Monday, along with photos of the gun and raw hen. "Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find. We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time."

The TSA echoed that tweet in a post on its Instagram account.

"The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving," the post read. "For us, it's a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this 'hen you believe it?' find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn't even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!

"Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don't wing it; roost over the proper packaging info through the link in our bio."

The Hill noted that TSA reported passengers at Florida airports have brought 700 guns to security checkpoints this year – 120 of them have been seized at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.