Rep. Gaetz-Hosted Newsmax Show Friday Beats CNN

The Friday night before Memorial Day weekend tends to be soft on ratings, but Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., hosted a Newsmax program that night that beat CNN in total viewers.

Gaetz was guest host for Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Friday night, May 26, 10-11 p.m. EDT and beat CNN's "The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper" in that time slot in total viewers 282,000 to 249,000, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data.

Newsmax has noted it is available in 20 million fewer cable homes than CNN — indicating it was the clear winner in prime time when TV viewers had a choice between the two networks.

Newsmax ratings have more than doubled its total-day audience share from 3% in the first quarter to 7% now.

Newsmax's prime-time audience share has tripled, aided by Fox News' canceling popular host Tucker Carlson, jumping from a 3% share to 9%.

"Your network is really doing well," former President Donald Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in a 15-minute phone interview May 16. "I looked at the numbers and you're really going up like a rocket ship, and that's a fantastic thing for a conservative movement, frankly.

"It's fantastic thing. Congratulations."

Newsmax's Memorial Day audience topped both Fox Business Network and CNBC combined across key dayparts with total viewers.

Among all viewers, Newsmax ratings show the following increases from April to May this year:

Prime time up 72%

Total day up 55%

9 a.m.-8 p.m. up 44%

Every Newsmax program is reporting double-digit increases in key demographics; 12 of its programs are averaging more than 180,000 viewers; and Newsmax is firmly the top 4 cable TV network among key demographics.

Newsmax is also the preeminent year-over-year growth leader among the following networks: Fox News, CNBC, Fox Business, and MSNBC. Only MSNBC (17%) joins Newsmax (plus 49%) in positive year-over-year growth for total day among all viewers. The chief conservative competitor, Fox News, is the leading loser year over year (down 25%).

Newsmax (plus 84%), MSNBC (plus 14%), and Fox Business (plus 10%) are the only prime-time gainers, with Newsmax the clear growth leader. Fox News is the leading loser among them, down 51% in the key 35- to 64-year-old demographic.

Notably, Fox News' 8 p.m. hour that used to feature Carlson as host has lost half its audience from April to May, dropping from an average of 3 million views to 1.5 million.

"Eric Bolling The Balance" has been the leading beneficiary, growing its audience 82% among total viewers and growing 66% among the key 35-64 demographic.

