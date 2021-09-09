Poll: 59 Percent Say US Private Sector Employees Work Harder

A new Rasmussen Reports poll found 59 percent of American adults believe private sector employees work harder than government workers.

The telephone and online survey of 1,000 asked: ''Who works harder, government workers or workers in the private sector?'' While 59 percent responded with 'private sector,' 13 percent disagreed, and another 28 percent were not sure.

Other findings from the survey:

More Republicans (71%) than Democrats (48%) or the unaffiliated (59%) think private sector employees work harder than government workers.

Seventy percent (70%) of government employees acknowledge they have greater job security than private sector workers, but only 34 percent think private sector employees work harder, and just 32 percent of government employees believe that the average government worker earns more annually than the average private sector worker.

Men (65%) are significantly more likely than women (52%) to believe private sector employees work harder than government workers.

More whites (61%) than Black Americans (48%) or other minorities (59%) think private sector employees work harder than government workers.

In looking at opinions regarding compensation, 44 percent of Americans believe government workers already make more than their private sector counterparts. Twenty-eight percent don't think government employees earn more than private sector workers, while another 28 percent are not sure.

In reference to perceptions on compensation, there are significant differences based on political affiliation. A majority (55%) of Republicans believe government employees earn more than private sector workers, but this opinion is shared by only 40 percent of Democrats and 39 percent of those not affiliated with either major party.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. American adults was conducted on September 5-6, 2021, by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.