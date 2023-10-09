Poll: 57 Percent Support Short-Term Funding Bill

A majority of voters approve of the spending bill passed Sept. 30 that prevented a government shutdown, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey, including 20% who say they strongly approve. But 37% say they disapprove of the spending bill, including 17% who strongly disapprove.

The bill to fund the government through Nov. 17 did not include any money to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, and 57% of voters say they support Congress passing a bill to aid Ukraine, including 29% who strongly support it.

The funding bill also did not include any money to secure the U.S. border against illegal immigration, and 74% of voters in the Rasmussen survey say they would support this, including 53% who would strongly support it.

A large majority of Democrats (78%) say they are much more in favor of the spending bill than Republicans (43%) and unaffiliated voters (38%).

Similarly, 74% of Democrats say they want to fund Ukraine, compared to 33% of Republicans and 41% of unaffiliated voters.

Border security is less divisive as an issue, with majorities of every political category — 81% of Republicans, 65% of Democrats, and 77% of unaffiliated voters — at least somewhat supporting Congress passing a bill to secure the U.S. border.

More men (61%) than women voters (48%) strongly support a bill to secure the border. Women voters are also somewhat less supportive of funding more military aid for Ukraine.

Voters aged 40-64 say they are less approving of the spending bill than either those under the age of 40 or aged 65 and older. Support for more Ukraine military aid is highest among voters 65 and older.

In terms of race, 76% of white and 70% of black voters and other minorities at least somewhat support Congress passing a bill to secure the U.S. border.

Self-identified conservative voters are least likely to approve of the recently passed spending bill.

Breaking down the electorate by income categories, 54% voters in the highest bracket — earning more than $200,000 a year — say they strongly support sending more military aid to Ukraine, an opinion shared by only 23% of those with an annual income between $30,000 and $50,000. Majorities of every income category at least somewhat support Congress passing a bill to secure the U.S. border.

President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters say they are most in favor of more Ukraine military aid. Among voters who strongly approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 93% at least somewhat support Congress passing a bill for more military aid to Ukraine. By contrast, among voters who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, just 20% favor sending more military aid to Ukraine.

The survey of 1,032 U.S. likely voters was conducted on October 2-4, 2023, by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.