Rasmussen: Rubio Favorability Rises as Secretary of State

Nearly half of U.S. likely voters say they have a favorable view of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

The poll found that 47% of likely voters view Rubio favorably, including 25% who say they have a "very favorable" opinion. That's an overall uptick from 45% a year ago, Rasmussen Reports survey results showed.

By comparison, 36% view Rubio unfavorably, while 16% remain undecided.

The results suggest Rubio's profile has strengthened as he takes on a central role in President Donald Trump's foreign policy agenda, including high-stakes efforts in Latin America and the Middle East.

Rasmussen also found that 36% of voters say that Rubio is doing a better job than most previous secretaries of state compared with 35% who say he's doing worse. An additional 18% say his performance is about the same.

Support for Rubio is especially strong among Republicans, with 71% viewing him favorably and 59% saying he is outperforming past secretaries of state.

By contrast, 73% of Democrats say they view him unfavorably, highlighting the partisan divide surrounding the Trump administration's foreign policy.

Among key demographic groups, Rubio performs particularly well with Hispanic voters, 64% of whom view him favorably — a notable strength as the Miami native with Cuban roots continues to play a leading role in U.S. policy toward Latin America.

He also holds a 44% favorability rating among white and Black voters, according to the survey.

Men are likelier than women to view Rubio positively, and voters in their 30s show the strongest support among age groups.

Conservative voters overwhelmingly back Rubio, with 75% expressing a favorable view.

The survey of 1,092 likely voters was conducted March 16-18 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Rubio's growing favorability at home comes as his international standing also appears to be rising.

A recent international survey conducted by AtlasIntel for Bloomberg News found Rubio is one of the most positively viewed political figures in Venezuela following U.S.-backed efforts to stabilize the country after the removal of strongman Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio has emphasized restoring order and supporting democratic elections in Venezuela, arguing that the country is already seeing signs of improvement after years of socialist mismanagement.

"I will say this without apology or fear: Venezuela is better today than it was eight weeks ago," Rubio said recently, pointing to progress while acknowledging more work remains.

The Rasmussen findings reinforce that Rubio's high-profile diplomatic role and alignment with Trump's America First agenda is resonating with a significant share of voters, even as critics continue to push back.

As global challenges mount, Rubio's standing among voters suggests he may remain a key figure shaping U.S. foreign policy and a possible 2028 Republican presidential candidate.