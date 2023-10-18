Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters Say Biden Age Serious Issue

If President Joe Biden wins reelection, he will be 82 at the time of his second inauguration and 86 at the conclusion of his term. The next-oldest president at the end of his term was President Ronald Reagan, who left office in January 1989 at the age of 77.

The leading Republican candidate for 2024, former President Donald Trump, is 77.

Most voters — including a majority of Democrats — say President Joe Biden's age will be a serious problem for his chances of winning a second term, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey.

The survey finds that 72% of likely U.S. voters say Biden's age is a serious problem in terms of his chances of winning reelection in 2024, including 46% who said it's a very serious problem. Biden's age is not considered a serious problem for next year's election by 25%.

These findings are essentially unchanged since May, Rasmussen notes. However, 57% of voters say it is likely that Biden will be the Democrat presidential candidate in 2024, including 33% who consider it very likely. Biden isn't likely by the Democrat nominee next year by 37%, including 15% who say it is not at all likely.

Democrat voters (78%) consider it at least somewhat likely Biden will be their party's 2024 candidate, as do 44% of Republicans, and 47% of unaffiliated voters.

An overwhelming number of Republicans (80%) say age is a serious problem compared with 64% of Democrats, and 73% of unaffiliated voters.

Among voters who say Biden is very likely to be the Democrat presidential candidate next year, 57% say his age will be a serious problem for his reelection chances, including 29% who expect the age issue to be a very serious problem for Biden. Slightly more men (49%) than women voters (43%) say that Biden's age poses a very serious problem for his reelection chances. Voters under 40 are less likely to expect that Biden will be the Democratic Party nominee next year, while those 65 and older are less likely to think Biden's age will be a serious problem in terms of his chances of being reelected in 2024. Along racial lines, 74% of whites, 61% of black voters, and 71% of other minorities say that Biden's age is at least a somewhat serious problem for his chances of winning next year. In terms of income categories, voters in the highest bracket — earning more than $200,000 a year — are most confident that Biden will be the 2024 Democrat nominee and least likely to think his age will pose a serious problem for his reelection. The survey of 1,032 U.S. likely voters was conducted October 2-4 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research.