Rasmussen Poll: GOP Has 7 Point Lead on Taxes Issue

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 48% of likely U.S. voters trust Republicans more to handle taxes, while 41% trust Democrats more, and 12% are unsure.

In January, the GOP was more trusted on this issue than Democrats by a 10-point margin, 47% to 37%.

In all, 84% of voters said the tax issue will be important in the 2024 presidential election, including 45% who said it will be very important. Only 13% said taxes won't be important in next year's election.

The Republican advantage on taxes is mainly owing to their 19-point edge among independent voters, according to Rasmussen, with 86% of Republican voters and 80% of Democrats trust their own party more to handle taxes. But among unaffiliated voters, 49% trust Republicans more and 30% trust Democrats more on the tax issue, while 22% are not sure.

More Republicans (53%) than Democrats (39%) or unaffiliated voters (43%) said the issue of taxes will be very important in the 2024 presidential election, according to the Rasmussen survey.

There is a significant gender gap on the tax issue. By a 17-point margin, men trust Republicans (53%) more than Democrats (36%) to handle taxes. However, slightly more women voters trust Democrats (45%) than Republicans (42%) on the issue of taxes.

Broken down by race, 49% of whites, 27% of black voters, and 55% of other minorities trust Republicans more to handle taxes, while 40% of whites, 56% of black voters, and 33% of other minorities trust Democrats more. Whites are less likely than black voters or other minorities to think the issue of taxes will be very important in next year's election.

Among voters under 40, more trust Democrats (46%) than Republicans (38%) to handle taxes, but a majority (52%) of those 40 and older trust Republicans more.

College-educated voters are more likely to trust Democrats to handle taxes.

Voters in the highest income bracket — earning more than $200,000 a year — are most likely to say they trust Democrats more to handle taxes. Republicans gain their highest level of trust among voters with annual incomes between $50,000 and $100,000.

Among those who say they trust Republicans more to handle taxes, 56% expect the issue of taxes to be very important in the 2024 presidential election, compared to 34% among voters who trust Democrats more on the issue.

President Joe Biden's strongest supporters are less worried about taxes. Among voters who strongly approve of Biden's job performance, 33% expect taxes to be a very important issue in next year's election, compared to 59% of those who strongly disapprove of the president's performance.

The survey of 1,054 U.S. likely voters was conducted on June 28-29 and July 2 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.