Tags: rasmussen reports | poll | kevin mccarthy | house | speaker

Rasmussen Poll: GOP Voter Plurality Wants McCarthy as Speaker

(Newsmax)

Thursday, 05 January 2023 01:35 PM EST

Only 35% of likely voters from all political persuasions say they want House Republicans to choose Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to be the next speaker of the House, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports reveals.

But a full 48% of Republican likely voters say he should be elected speaker.

Here are how the poll results, released Thursday, break down:

  • 41% say the GOP House lawmakers should not elect McCarthy as the next speaker.
  • 24% were uncertain.
  • 43% say they have at least a somewhat unfavorable impression of McCarthy.
  • 40% say they have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of him.
  • 17% were uncertain.
  • 48% of Republicans say GOP House lawmakers should elect McCarthy.
  • 29% of Republicans say the GOP lawmakers should not elect him.
  • 23% of Republicans were undecided.
  • 28% of Democrats want the lawmakers to elect McCarthy.
  • 48% of Democrats say he should not be elected.
  • 24% of Democrats were undecided.
  • 28% of independents want the Republicans to elect McCarthy.
  • 46% of independents were against McCarthy.
  • 22% were undecided.

The poll, conducted Jan. 2-4, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 05 January 2023 01:35 PM
