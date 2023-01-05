Rasmussen Poll: GOP Voter Plurality Wants McCarthy as Speaker

Only 35% of likely voters from all political persuasions say they want House Republicans to choose Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to be the next speaker of the House, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports reveals.

But a full 48% of Republican likely voters say he should be elected speaker.

Here are how the poll results, released Thursday, break down:

41% say the GOP House lawmakers should not elect McCarthy as the next speaker.

24% were uncertain.

43% say they have at least a somewhat unfavorable impression of McCarthy.

40% say they have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of him.

17% were uncertain.

48% of Republicans say GOP House lawmakers should elect McCarthy.

29% of Republicans say the GOP lawmakers should not elect him.

23% of Republicans were undecided.

28% of Democrats want the lawmakers to elect McCarthy.

48% of Democrats say he should not be elected.

24% of Democrats were undecided.

28% of independents want the Republicans to elect McCarthy.

46% of independents were against McCarthy.

22% were undecided.

The poll, conducted Jan. 2-4, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.