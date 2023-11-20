Rasmussen Poll: Less Than Third Say Muslims Are Treated Unfairly in US

Less than a third of likely U.S. voters say that Muslims in the U.S. are victims of unfair treatment due to their religion and ethnicity, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday.

Fifty-three percent say they are not treated unfairly, while 18% are not sure.

This comes despite the Biden Administration earlier this month announcing the first ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.

Other results from the survey include:

Among Democrats, 43% say most American Muslims are treated unfairly, but just 21% of other voters see it that way. Among Republicans, 64% say most Muslims in the U.S. are not treated unfairly, as do 63% of unaffiliated voters.



The U.S. is too involved in the Mideast, according to 34% of voters, while 23% think the U.S. is not involved enough and 35% say the level of involvement in the Mideast is about right.



Democrats (40%) are significantly more likely than Republicans (32%) or unaffiliated voters (31%) to say the U.S. level of involvement in the Mideast is about right.



Voters aged 65 and older are most likely to rate the level of U.S. involvement in the Mideast as about right, while those under 40 are most likely to say the U.S. is too involved. Under-40 voters are also far more likely say most Muslims in the U.S. are treated unfairly.

In a racial breakdown, 32% of whites, 42% of Blacks, and 36% of other minorities say the U.S. is too involved in the Mideast. Whites (26%) are less likely than Blacks (35%) or other minorities (33%) to say most U.S. Muslims are treated unfairly because of their religion and ethnicity.

The survey involved 1,029 U.S. likely voters and was carried out on November 13-15. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.