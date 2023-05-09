Survey: Most Support McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Bill

A majority of voters back House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan to increase the debt ceiling in exchange for lower future deficit spending.

Most voters also expect the White House to compromise on the bill, according to a Rasmussen Reports national survey released Tuesday.

The results of the poll showed that 57% of likely U.S. voters support the debt ceiling bill passed by the Republicans in the House of Representatives last month, including 32% who strongly support it.

There were 34% who oppose the legislation, including 21% who strongly oppose it.

President Joe Biden was to meet with McCarthy and other congressional leaders Tuesday to discuss the plan, which was not supported by any House Democrats.

Other results from the survey:

Forty percent of likely voters say Biden should compromise more to reach an agreement, 25% think McCarthy should do so, and 28% say they should compromise equally.

Seventy-nine percent of voters have closely followed news stories about raising the debt ceiling, including 46% who say they have followed the news very closely; 17% haven't followed the debt ceiling news closely.

Among those who have very closely followed the news, 59% back McCarthy's debt ceiling plan, including 43% who strongly support it.

Seventy-five percent of Republicans, 44% of Democrats, and 54% of unaffiliated voters at least somewhat support the GOP debt ceiling plan, while 45% of Democrats, 17% of Republicans, and 39% of unaffiliated voters oppose the legislation.

The survey of 910 U.S. likely voters was conducted May 3-4 and May 7. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence.