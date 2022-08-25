×
Rasmussen Poll: Majority of Voters Think DOJ Politicized

Pie chart
Pie chart (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 25 August 2022 04:03 PM EDT

A majority of voters in America think that the Department of Justice has become overly politicized, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports released on Thursday.

Rasmussen asked voters if they agreed or disagreed with the statement: "The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of politicization":

  • 41% strongly agree.
  • 16% somewhat agree.
  • 11% somewhat disagree.
  • 24% strongly disagree.
  • 8% are not sure.

The survey also asked voters across the country about the DOJ's investigation into "former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of government documents":

  • 44% said that they strongly approve of the investigation.
  • 10% somewhat approve.
  • 9% somewhat disapprove.
  • 32% strongly disapprove.
  • 4% are not sure.

The poll also found that most voters think that the ongoing investigation into Trump is likely politically motivated:

  • 46% said it's very likely that the investigation is politically motivated.
  • 14% somewhat likely.
  • 17% not very likely.
  • 19% not at all likely.
  • 5% not sure.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 U.S. likely voters from August 23-24, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
A majority of voters in America think that the Department of Justice has become overly politicized, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports released on Thursday.
