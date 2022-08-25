Rasmussen Poll: Majority of Voters Think DOJ Politicized

A majority of voters in America think that the Department of Justice has become overly politicized, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports released on Thursday.
Rasmussen asked voters if they agreed or disagreed with the statement: "The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of politicization":
- 41% strongly agree.
- 16% somewhat agree.
- 11% somewhat disagree.
- 24% strongly disagree.
- 8% are not sure.
The survey also asked voters across the country about the DOJ's investigation into "former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of government documents":
- 44% said that they strongly approve of the investigation.
- 10% somewhat approve.
- 9% somewhat disapprove.
- 32% strongly disapprove.
- 4% are not sure.
The poll also found that most voters think that the ongoing investigation into Trump is likely politically motivated:
- 46% said it's very likely that the investigation is politically motivated.
- 14% somewhat likely.
- 17% not very likely.
- 19% not at all likely.
- 5% not sure.
Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 U.S. likely voters from August 23-24, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.
