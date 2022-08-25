Rasmussen Poll: Majority of Voters Think DOJ Politicized

A majority of voters in America think that the Department of Justice has become overly politicized, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports released on Thursday.

Rasmussen asked voters if they agreed or disagreed with the statement: "The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of politicization":

41% strongly agree.

16% somewhat agree.

11% somewhat disagree.

24% strongly disagree.

8% are not sure.

The survey also asked voters across the country about the DOJ's investigation into "former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of government documents":

44% said that they strongly approve of the investigation.

10% somewhat approve.

9% somewhat disapprove.

32% strongly disapprove.

4% are not sure.

The poll also found that most voters think that the ongoing investigation into Trump is likely politically motivated:

46% said it's very likely that the investigation is politically motivated.

14% somewhat likely.

17% not very likely.

19% not at all likely.

5% not sure.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 U.S. likely voters from August 23-24, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.