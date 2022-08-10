Rasmussen Poll: GOP Voters Expect Party Loyalty More Than Democrats

Republicans, more than Democrats, believe political parties should represent the beliefs of their own voters, Rasmussen Reports found.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey asked 1,000 likely voters three questions:

How important is it that political parties represent the interests and beliefs of their most loyal voters?

Who has more influence over Democratic Party politicians – Democratic voters, special-interest groups, the news media, or big-money campaign contributors? (The same question then was asked regarding Republicans.)

Results showed that 87% of voters believe it's important that political parties represent the interests and beliefs of their most loyal voters, including 58% who say it is "very important."

A total of 10% don't think it’s important for parties to represent their loyal voters.

Among voters from the major parties, 76% of Republicans believe it's very important for parties to represent the beliefs and interests of their own core voters, while 51% of Democrats say likewise.

A total of 48% of unaffiliated voters said it's very important that parties represent their most loyal voters.

Among voters who say it's very important for parties to represent the beliefs and interests of their own core voters, more (42%) think Republican politicians than Democrats (22%) are influenced by their own party voters.

Among all likely voters, 34% believe GOP voters have more influence over Republican politicians, 31% think big-money campaign contributors have more influence, 17% say special-interest groups have more influence, and 11% believe the news media have more influence.

When asked about the Democratic Party, 28% of likely voters think party voters have more influence over party politicians, 29% say special-interest groups, 24% say big-money campaign contributors, and 19% name the news media as having more influence over Democratic politicians. Another 10% are not sure.

Among GOP voters, 59% believe they have more influence over Republican Party politicians, 16% think big-money campaign contributors have more influence, and 15% say GOP politicians are more influenced by special-interest groups.

Among Democrat voters, 51% think they have more influence over Democrat politicians, 14% believe special interest groups have more influence, and another 14% say Democrat politicians are more influenced by the news media.

Rasmussen found that 39% of Democrats think Republican politicians are more influenced by big-money contributors, while 27% of GOP voters believe Democrat politicians are more influenced by the news media.