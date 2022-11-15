Rasmussen Reports: Majority of Parents Oppose 'Drag Story Hour'

A majority of American adults (60%) consider Drag Story Hour (formerly known as Drag Queen Story Hour) to be not appropriate for children, including 44% who say it is not at all appropriate, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

Only 29% think Drag Story Hour is appropriate for children, including 11% who consider it very appropriate. Another 10% are not sure.

Drag Story Hour NYC produces "storytelling and creative arts programs" for children and teens, presented by local drag artists. The events take place in libraries, schools, and other community spaces in all five boroughs of New York City and virtually.

"Through fun and fabulous educational experiences, our programs celebrate gender diversity and all forms of difference to build empathy and give kids the confidence to express themselves however they feel comfortable," its website reads.

Among those who are parents or parents of school-age children, a majority (51%) of Rasmussen survey respondents believe Drag Story Hour is not at all appropriate for children.

In 2021, Drag Story Hour produced 67 in-person programs and 141 virtual programs, serving 863 children in person and thousands more virtually, according to its website. The vast majority of its programs are free to attend. Its upcoming events can be viewed on Facebook.

Rasmussen reported the nonprofit Drag Story Hour NYC received more than $200,000 from New York taxpayers since 2018. Only 14% of American adults believe taxpayer money should be spent on Drag Story Hour, while 71% say it should not receive taxpayer funding. Another 15% are not sure, according to the Rasmussen poll.

Rasmussen's national survey of 1,000 American adults was conducted Oct. 26-27, 2022.