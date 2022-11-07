Rasmussen Reports: Slightly More Republicans Than Dems Will Vote

More Democrats than Republicans who are likely voters have already voted in the midterms, but more Republicans say they'll definitely vote in Tuesday's crucial midterm elections.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of likely voters, 85% say they will definitely vote; 11% say they'll probably vote.

Slightly more Republicans who are likely voters say they will either definitely (85%) or probably vote (13%), compared to Democrats, 84% of whom will definitely vote and 11% will probably vote. Among unaffiliated likely voters, 85% say they'll definitely vote and 10% will probably vote.

Many states now have early voting, and 42% of likely voters say they've already voted, while 56% have not. More Democrats (47%) than Republicans (41%) or unaffiliated voters (37%) have voted early already, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Among likely voters, 73% say they always vote in congressional midterm elections, while 23% sometimes vote. More Republicans (77%) than Democrats (72%) or unaffiliated voters (69%) say they always vote in congressional midterms, Rasmussen says.

More male likely voters (90%) than female likely voters (80%) say they will definitely vote in this election, and men (45%) are also more likely than women voters (39%) to have already cast their ballot in early voting.

Eighty-nine percent of likely voters who are white, 73% of Black voters, and 77% of other minorities say they will definitely vote this year, and white people are slightly more likely to have voted early.

Voters under 40 are significantly less likely to say they are definitely (66%) going to vote in this year's election, compared to voters ages 40-64 (92%) or those 65 and older (98%). A majority (54%) of voters 65 and older have already voted early.

Those with annual incomes below $30,000 are less likely to say they'll definitely vote this year.

Retirees (50%) and government employees (47%) are more likely than private sector workers (37%) to have already cast their ballot in early voting.

President Joe Biden's strongest supporters are also most likely to be early voters. Among voters who strongly approve of Biden's job performance, 65% have already cast their ballot, while among those who strongly disapprove, 32% have voted early.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted Nov. 2-3 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research.