WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen reports | daily tracking | poll | donald trump | approval | ratings | voters

Rasmussen: Trump Bumps Up to 50 Percent Approval

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 07:17 PM EDT

Rasmussen Reports' daily presidential tracking poll on Monday showed that 50% of likely voters approved of President Donald Trump's job performance, an increase of 3 percentage points from the same survey a week ago.

Monday's poll showed that 34% strongly approve of Trump's job performance, up 2 percentage points from the April 28 poll. The survey found 48% disapproved, including 41% who strongly disapproved, with those figures down 4 percentage points and 1 percentage point, respectively, from April 28.

Trump's approval rating has been 50% in each of the past three daily tracking polls, ending a streak of five days where he fell below 50% (the poll is not taken on Saturdays and Sundays). Since Inauguration Day, Trump's disapproval rating has been 50% and higher just 12 times.

Trump's positive rating comes amid another Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday that showed 45% of likely voters believe the country is heading in the right direction, far higher than a year ago at this time, when only 29% said the same, with 65% saying it was on the wrong track. The figure is also up 3 percentage points from a week ago. The poll found 51% believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction, remaining the same as a week ago.

That poll of 1,823 likely voters was taken April 27-May 1 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Daily tracking results are collected through telephone surveys of 300 likely voters a night and reported on a five-day rolling average. To reach those who have abandoned landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports said it uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rasmussen Reports' daily presidential tracking poll on Monday showed that 50% of likely voters approved of President Donald Trump's job performance, an increase of 3 percentage points from the same survey a week ago.
rasmussen reports, daily tracking, poll, donald trump, approval, ratings, voters
300
2025-17-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 07:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved