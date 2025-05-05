Rasmussen: Trump Bumps Up to 50 Percent Approval

Rasmussen Reports' daily presidential tracking poll on Monday showed that 50% of likely voters approved of President Donald Trump's job performance, an increase of 3 percentage points from the same survey a week ago.

Monday's poll showed that 34% strongly approve of Trump's job performance, up 2 percentage points from the April 28 poll. The survey found 48% disapproved, including 41% who strongly disapproved, with those figures down 4 percentage points and 1 percentage point, respectively, from April 28.

Trump's approval rating has been 50% in each of the past three daily tracking polls, ending a streak of five days where he fell below 50% (the poll is not taken on Saturdays and Sundays). Since Inauguration Day, Trump's disapproval rating has been 50% and higher just 12 times.

Trump's positive rating comes amid another Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday that showed 45% of likely voters believe the country is heading in the right direction, far higher than a year ago at this time, when only 29% said the same, with 65% saying it was on the wrong track. The figure is also up 3 percentage points from a week ago. The poll found 51% believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction, remaining the same as a week ago.

That poll of 1,823 likely voters was taken April 27-May 1 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Daily tracking results are collected through telephone surveys of 300 likely voters a night and reported on a five-day rolling average. To reach those who have abandoned landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports said it uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.