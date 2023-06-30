×
Tags: rasmussen | polls | ethics | corruption

Rasmussen Poll: Voters Trust GOP More on Corruption

By    |   Friday, 30 June 2023 01:47 PM EDT

A Rasmussen Poll released Friday shows that Republicans are more trusted than Democrats to handle corruption in government, particularly when independent voters are deciding.

In a survey of 1,051 likely U.S. voters, conducted June 25-27, 45% said they trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle issues of ethics and corruption in the government, with 42% trusting Democrats more; 13% said they are not sure.

The poll was almost evenly split along party lines, with 84% of Republicans likely to trust their party more and 83% of Democrats trusting their party more, but independent voters pushed the edge to Republicans, with 45% trusting Republicans and 29% having more trust in Democrats. 

The 16-point margin among independents grew slightly since January when the margin was 14 points. 

Meanwhile, 94% of those polled said the issue of government ethics and corruption will be important in the upcoming presidential election, with 73% saying the matter is very important. 

There was almost no party difference in the matter, as only slightly more Republicans than Democrats or independent voters think the corruption issue will be very important in the election. 

In other numbers from the poll:

  • Men favor Republicans over Democrats by 51% to 36% to handle corruption.
  • Women voters trust Democrats by 47% to 40%.
  • 47% of white voters, 32% of Black voters, and 49% of other minorities trust Republicans more.
  • 41% of white voters, 53% of Black voters, and 37% of other minorities trust Democrats more. 
  • Voters who think corruption and ethics will be very important issues in the election trusted Republicans more, by 48% to 41%, to handle it. 
  • 86% of people who think the issue of corruption and ethics will not be important at all said they trust Democrats.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


