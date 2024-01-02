Rasmussen Poll: Majority Say Russia-Ukraine War a Stalemate

A majority of U.S. voters now consider the Russia-Ukraine war a stalemate, Rasmussen Reports has found.

Asked who's winning the war, or whether the conflict is a stalemate, 52% of respondents in a new Rasmussen Reports poll said the war in Ukraine is basically a stalemate. That’s up from 45% in May.

It also marks the first time since Russia began its unprovoked attack on Ukraine in February 2022 that a majority of voters see the war as a stalemate.

A total of 14% of likely voters said Russia is winning the war in Ukraine, down from 17% in May 2023, while 19% said Ukraine is winning, down from 25% in May.

A further 16% said they were not sure who’s winning.

Along party lines, respondents were fairly even in how they see the war, with 53% of Republicans, 50% of Democrats, and 52% of unaffiliated voters saying the war between Russia and Ukraine is a stalemate.

Rasmussen also asked voters, "Which would be better for American interests: If Ukraine keeps fighting until the Russian invasion is completely defeated, or if Ukraine negotiates for peace with Russia?"

A total of 42% said it would be better for American interests if Ukraine keeps fighting until Russian forces are defeated completely, while 40% said it would be better if Ukraine negotiates for peace with President Vladimir Putin’s country. Another 19% said they were not sure.

Those findings are similar to those reported in May.

Voters also seem to have remained steady when asked whether U.S. support of Ukraine is too much, not enough, or about right.

A total of 34% of voters said they believe the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine fight the Russians, while 33% said the U.S. isn’t doing enough and 22% said the amount of U.S. support to Ukraine is about right. Another 11% said they were not sure.

More Democrats (39%) than Republicans (30%) or unaffiliated voters (30%) said the U.S. isn’t doing enough to aid Ukraine. However, 42% of Republicans, 23% of Democrats, and 37% of unaffiliated voters said the U.S. is doing too much to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s nation.

More Democrats (49%) than Republicans (41%) or unaffiliated voters (35%) said it would be better for American interests if Ukraine keeps fighting until Russia is defeated.

The Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,007 U.S. likely voters was conducted Dec. 26-28, 2023 and has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.