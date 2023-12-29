Rasmussen Poll: Voters Say Leaders' Quality Is Worse

Most voters say the quality of America's political leaders has gotten worse through the years, Rasmussen Reports found.

When asked, "In your lifetime, has the overall quality of America's political leaders gotten better or worse?" a total of 75% of respondents say the quality has gotten worse, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Just 5% say political leaders have gotten better during their lifetime, and 15% say the quality has stayed about the same.

Among voters from the major parties, 81% of Republicans, 67% of Democrats and 77% of unaffiliated voters say the overall quality of America's political leaders has gotten worse.

Among voters who say the quality of political leaders has improved in their lifetime, 63% say President Joe Biden most represents the Democratic Party's values. Among those who say the quality of leadership has worsened, just 37% think Biden most represents Democratic values.

With the 2024 national election deciding which party takes control of the presidency, the U.S. Senate and the House, the Rasmussen poll asked voters which leaders most represent the value of Democrats and Republicans.

Voters were asked which leader most represents the GOP's values — former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., or House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. — or whether none of them represent the party's values.

A total of 44% say Trump most represents the Republican Party's values. Another 13% said McConnell, and 11% said Johnson most represents Republican values. However, 27% say none of the three men most represents the party's values.

As for Democrat leaders, 41% say Biden most represents the party's values. Another 10% say House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., most represents Dems' values and 9% said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y. A total of 31% say neither Biden, Jeffries nor Schumer most represents the party's values.

Looking at results based on party voters, 65% of Republicans say Trump most represents GOP values and 65% of Democrats say Biden most represents their party's values.

A total of 45% of Republicans think neither Biden, Jeffries nor Schumer most represents the Democratic Party's values, and 40% of Democrats believe neither Trump, McConnell nor Johnson most represents GOP values.

Voters under 40 are less likely than their elders to believe the quality of America's leaders has gotten worse during their lifetime. They also are more likely to see congressional leaders as most representative of their party's values.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted Dec. 19-21 among 1,161 likely U.S. voters. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.