Rasmussen Poll: Americans Support No Cease-Fire in Gaza

Most Americans agree with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal of a cease-fire in Gaza, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Netanyahu's forces are engaged in retribution against Hamas, which sent terrorists to attack southern Israel on Oct. 7. More than 200 Israelis were taken to Gaza as hostages.

Rasmussen asked 995 likely voters whether they agreed with Netanyahu's Oct. 30 statement: "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen."

A total of 68% say they agree with the prime minister's statement, and that included 49% who strongly agree. Only 21% say they disagree, including 10% who strongly disagree. Another 10% say they are not sure.

Americans also have become more sympathetic to Israel.

Rasmussen Reports also asked, "Looking at the history of Israel and Palestine, do you sympathize more with the Israelis or the Palestinians?"

A total of 59% say they sympathize more with the Israelis — an increase from 51% in 2019. Only 18% say they more sympathetic to the Palestinians. Another 23% are undecided.

Democrats are less sympathetic toward Israel than other voters, and also less likely to agree with Netanyahu's rejection of a Gaza ceasefire.

A total of 48% of Democrats say they sympathize more with the Israelis, compared to 70% of Republicans and 60% of unaffiliated voters.

Only 38% of Democrats strongly agree with Netanyahu that those calling for a cease-fire in Gaza are calling for "for Israel … to surrender to terrorism." That compared to 64% of Republicans and 46% of unaffiliated voters.

Overall, 54% of likely voters say they have a favorable impression of Netanyahu, including 28% who have a very favorable opinion. A total of 31% say they view Netanyahu unfavorably, including 15% with a very unfavorable impression. Another 15% are not sure.

In 2019, 37% had a favorable opinion of the Israeli prime minister.

Among party voters, 66% of Republicans, 46% of Democrats, and 50% of unaffiliated voters say they have at least a somewhat favorable impression of Netanyahu.

Voters under the age of 40 are about three times more likely than their elders to sympathize with the Palestinians.

While 59% of voters aged 40 or older have a favorable opinion of Netanyahu, only 43% of those under 40 share that view.

President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are least favorable toward Netanyahu. Among voters who strongly approve of Biden’s job performance as president, just 36% say they have a favorable impression of Netanyahu.

Among those who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, 68% say they view Netanyahu favorably.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted Oct. 31-Nov. 2.