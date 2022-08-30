Rasmussen Poll: Half of Voters Give Biden 'Poor' Rating on Immigration

President Joe Biden's policies on immigration remain unpopular with many voters, according to the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports released on Tuesday.

When asked to rate Biden's handling of immigration issues:

11% said “Excellent.”

18% said “Good.”

17% said “Fair.”

50% said “Poor.”

4% were not sure.

When asked if illegal immigration is getting better, worse, or staying about the same:

12% said “Better.”

54% said “Worse.”

30% said “Staying about the same.”

4% were not sure.

Most voters said that the issue of immigration will be "somewhat" or "very" important in the upcoming midterm elections:

45% said “Very important.”

28% said “Somewhat important.”

19% said “Not very important.”

5% said “Not at all important.”

3% were not sure.

The Biden administration's latest move on immigration came last week when the Department of Homeland Security issued a rule, which will take effect in October, to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program into the federal code of regulations. The move comes about one year after a federal judge in Texas ordered the U.S. to close the program.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 likely voters across the country from Aug. 25-28, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.