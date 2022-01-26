Rasmussen: Just 31% Want U.S. to Defend Ukraine With Troops

Less than 1-in-3 voters want the United States to send troops to defend Ukraine in the event of an invasion from Russia, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports released Wednesday.

According to the survey, less than one-third of likely voters in the U.S. think that American troops should defend Ukraine if Russia invades the country:

31% say the U.S. should defend Ukraine with combat troops.

36% say the U.S. should not send troops to defend Ukraine.

33% are undecided on whether the U.S. should defend Ukraine with troops.

Rasmussen also asked voters to rate President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

30% rated Biden’s handling as good to excellent.

62% rated his handling as fair to poor.

The polling firm found in another survey earlier this month that almost 4-in-5 Americans are concerned that Russia could invade Ukraine.

Rasmussen polled 1,000 likely voters across the U.S. from Jan. 24-25, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.