×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | rasmussen | poll | ukraine | russia

Rasmussen: Just 31% Want U.S. to Defend Ukraine With Troops

Russian self-propelled gun
A Russian self-propelled gun at a military exercising in Russia, on Wednesday. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 January 2022 01:56 PM

Less than 1-in-3 voters want the United States to send troops to defend Ukraine in the event of an invasion from Russia, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports released Wednesday.

According to the survey, less than one-third of likely voters in the U.S. think that American troops should defend Ukraine if Russia invades the country:

  • 31% say the U.S. should defend Ukraine with combat troops.
  • 36% say the U.S. should not send troops to defend Ukraine.
  • 33% are undecided on whether the U.S. should defend Ukraine with troops.

Rasmussen also asked voters to rate President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

  • 30% rated Biden’s handling as good to excellent.
  • 62% rated his handling as fair to poor.

The polling firm found in another survey earlier this month that almost 4-in-5 Americans are concerned that Russia could invade Ukraine.

Rasmussen polled 1,000 likely voters across the U.S. from Jan. 24-25, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Less than 1-in-3 voters want the United States to send troops to defend Ukraine in the event of an invasion from Russia, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports released on Wednesday.
rasmussen, poll, ukraine, russia, troops
166
2022-56-26
Wednesday, 26 January 2022 01:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved