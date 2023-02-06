Rasmussen: Most Americans Favor Musk Publishing 'Twitter Files'

Most Americans want billionaire Elon Musk to continue publishing the “Twitter Files,” exposing collusion between government officials and agencies on determining who to ban for “misinformation” on the social media platform, a new poll finds.

According to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Monday, 63% of the country want Musk to continue publishing internal communications and documents from the social media giant that he recently purchased that show the company colluding with government officials and agencies when determining who to kick off the platform, and what conversations about controversial topics to limit or censor.

Some 42% of those favoring the publishing of the information “strongly support” Musk releasing the information, the poll found.

Just 19% disapprove and another 18% said they were unsure.

The national survey among 1,000 American adults was conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 2 by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC., and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, according to the organization.

While 78% of those identifying as Republicans support releasing the information, a majority of both Democrats [54%] and independents [59%] also want to see more, according to the poll.

The poll also found most Americans [56%] saying they rarely, or never, use the social media site, with just 13% saying they use it several times a week and another 13% saying they use it daily.

Twenty-two percent of Democrats said they use the service daily, or almost daily, compared to 14% of Republicans reporting that kind of use.

Forty-one percent of Americans under age 40 reported using Twitter regularly, compared to just 19% of those between 40-64, and 11% above age 65, according to the poll.

A majority or 53% said they have a favorable impression of Musk, who bought Twitter for $42 billion in October, and 37% say the service has gotten better since he took the company over, while 26% say things have become worse.

The information contained in the published documents include the revelation that the F.B.I. paid Twitter more than $3.4 million in “administration costs” using taxpayer dollars, and used federal agents to work with Twitter to discredit “factual information about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings both after and before the New York Post revealed the contents of his laptop on Oct. 14, 2020,″ Breitbart reported in December 2022.

CBS News reported in December 2022 that Musk released the information to show “what really happened” behind the scenes at the company regarding content moderation decisions that led to many users, mostly conservative, being removed from the platform.