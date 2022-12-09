×
Rasmussen Poll: Just Over Two-Thirds Favor Banning TikTok

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 01:16 PM EST

Sixty-eight percent of likely voters say they favor some form of federal legislation to ban TikTok from the U.S., according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Two Republican lawmakers, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, citing TikTok's Chinese ownership, have called for banning it in the U.S.

Here are highlights from the poll results, released on Friday:

  • 25% say they are opposed to banning the social media platform.
  • 70% of men favor federal legislation to ban TikTok, compared to 67% of women.
  • 65% are familiar with TikTok, compared with 35% who say they are not.
  • 59% of Republicans say they are familiar with it, compared to 71% of Democrats, and 63% of independents.

The poll, conducted Dec. 6-7, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

