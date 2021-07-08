Poll: Most Voters Say Schools Should Teach 'Traditional Values'

Most voters say that schools should teach ''traditional values of Western civilization,'' with more than half saying it’s very important to do so, in the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen found in a survey of 1,000 likely voters in the United States that most said that it is somewhat or very important that schools teach students ''the traditional values of Western civilization.'' The polling organization says this figure is ''virtually unchanged'' from 2017 and has remained steady since 2013.

In 2021:

78% said it’s somewhat or very important.

52% said it’s very important.

In 2017:

79% said it was somewhat or very important.

51% said it was very important.

In 2015:

83% said it was important.

In the latest poll, Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 likely voters across the U.S. on July 6, 2021, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.