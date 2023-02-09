Poll: Most Expect Grocery Prices to Keep Rising

Fifty-seven percent of Americans say they believe the price of groceries will be even higher a year from now, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Highlights from the poll, released Wednesday:

10% say that prices will be lower a year from now.

22% say they will be about the same price.

73% of Republicans said they expect grocery prices to be higher a year from now.

45% of Democrats say prices at the grocery will be higher.

55% of independents say grocery prices will increase.

85% say they are paying more for groceries now than they were a year ago.

9% say they are not paying more.

57% say rising food prices caused them to change their eating habits.

37% say the prices have not forced them to change their eating habits.

The poll, conducted Jan. 23-25, surveyed 1,000 American adults. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.