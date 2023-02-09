Poll: Most Expect Grocery Prices to Keep Rising

Fifty-seven percent of Americans say they believe the price of groceries will be even higher a year from now, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.
Highlights from the poll, released Wednesday:
- 10% say that prices will be lower a year from now.
- 22% say they will be about the same price.
- 73% of Republicans said they expect grocery prices to be higher a year from now.
- 45% of Democrats say prices at the grocery will be higher.
- 55% of independents say grocery prices will increase.
- 85% say they are paying more for groceries now than they were a year ago.
- 9% say they are not paying more.
- 57% say rising food prices caused them to change their eating habits.
- 37% say the prices have not forced them to change their eating habits.
The poll, conducted Jan. 23-25, surveyed 1,000 American adults. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.
