Tags: poll | price | groceries | rising | republicans | democrats | independents

Poll: Most Expect Grocery Prices to Keep Rising

man holding grocery basket
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 09 February 2023 10:12 AM EST

Fifty-seven percent of Americans say they believe the price of groceries will be even higher a year from now, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Highlights from the poll, released Wednesday:

  • 10% say that prices will be lower a year from now.
  • 22% say they will be about the same price.
  • 73% of Republicans said they expect grocery prices to be higher a year from now.
  • 45% of Democrats say prices at the grocery will be higher.
  • 55% of independents say grocery prices will increase.
  • 85% say they are paying more for groceries now than they were a year ago.
  • 9% say they are not paying more.
  • 57% say rising food prices caused them to change their eating habits.
  • 37% say the prices have not forced them to change their eating habits.

The poll, conducted Jan. 23-25, surveyed 1,000 American adults. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 09 February 2023 10:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

