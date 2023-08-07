Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters Like Two-Party System

Americans are divided on many issues: the Supreme Court, school curricula, race, and gender. But most voters said they like the two-party political system, which America has had for centuries.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll on the issue, only 15% of voters said the United States would be better off if it had just one political party, while 71% disagreed and 14% were not sure.

Although most Democrats and Republicans blame each other for the divisions in America, they're surprisingly united in rejecting the idea of a one-party country, Rasmussen observes.

Majorities of all political persuasions reject the idea of a one-party nation: 71% of Republicans, 64% of Democrats, and 78% of unaffiliated voters.

China, Cuba, and North Korea are some of the countries with one political party.

Slightly more Democrats (19%) than Republicans (16%) said we'd be better off with just one party, and only 8% of voters unaffiliated with either major party shared that stance.

Both parties blame each other for making America more divided, with 39% of likely voters saying Democrats are more to blame, and 35% saying Republicans are more to blame. These findings are just slightly changed from March.

More men (43%) than women voters (35%) blame Democrats for dividing the country, and men are also somewhat more emphatic than women in their rejection of a one-party nation, according to Rasmussen.