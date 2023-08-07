Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters Like Two-Party System

Americans are divided on many issues: the Supreme Court, school curricula, race, and gender. But most voters said they like the two-party political system, which America has had for centuries.
According to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll on the issue, only 15% of voters said the United States would be better off if it had just one political party, while 71% disagreed and 14% were not sure.
Although most Democrats and Republicans blame each other for the divisions in America, they're surprisingly united in rejecting the idea of a one-party country, Rasmussen observes.
Majorities of all political persuasions reject the idea of a one-party nation: 71% of Republicans, 64% of Democrats, and 78% of unaffiliated voters.
China, Cuba, and North Korea are some of the countries with one political party.
Slightly more Democrats (19%) than Republicans (16%) said we'd be better off with just one party, and only 8% of voters unaffiliated with either major party shared that stance.
Both parties blame each other for making America more divided, with 39% of likely voters saying Democrats are more to blame, and 35% saying Republicans are more to blame. These findings are just slightly changed from March.
More men (43%) than women voters (35%) blame Democrats for dividing the country, and men are also somewhat more emphatic than women in their rejection of a one-party nation, according to Rasmussen.
Voters under 40 are less likely than their elders to blame Democrats for dividing America, and more likely to think the United States would be better off if it had just one political party.
Broken down, 40% of whites, 27% of black voters, and 42% of other minorities said Democrats are more to blame for making America politically divided, while 37% of whites, 35% of black voters, and 27% of other minorities blame Republicans more for dividing the country. Whites are less likely than black voters or other minorities to think a one-party America would be better.
People earning more than $200,000 a year are most likely to say Republicans are more to blame for dividing America, while voters with annual incomes below $50,000 are more likely to blame Democrats.
College-educated voters are less likely to say the United States would be better off if it had just one political party.
Retirees are more likely than either government employees or private-sector workers to reject the idea of a one-party America.
The survey of 1,004 U.S. likely voters was conducted July 31-Aug. 2 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.
