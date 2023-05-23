×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen poll.news media | trust

Rasmussen Poll: 52% Say Media Favors Dems

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 11:55 AM EDT

Fifty-two percent of likely voters say they don't trust the political news they are getting, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 30% say they do trust the political news. The rest were undecided.
  • 22% of Republicans say they trust political news, compared to 65% who don't. The rest were undecided.
  • 44% of Democrats say they trust political news, compared to 25% who say they do not.
  • 23% of independents say they trust political news coverage, while 57% say they do not.
  • 52% of all those polled say the news media coverage of politics generally favors Democrats, compared to 20% who say it favors Republicans.
  • 19% say coverage is neutral and balanced. The rest were uncertain
  • 59% say they agree with the statement: “The media are “truly the enemy of the people” – a phrase used by former President Donald Trump.
  • 36% say they disagree with the phrase, while the rest were uncertain.

The poll, conducted May 16-18, surveyed 1,002 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Fifty-two percent of likely voters say they don't trust the political news they are getting, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.
rasmussen poll.news media, trust
187
2023-55-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 11:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved