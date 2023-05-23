Rasmussen Poll: 52% Say Media Favors Dems

Fifty-two percent of likely voters say they don't trust the political news they are getting, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.
Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:
- 30% say they do trust the political news. The rest were undecided.
- 22% of Republicans say they trust political news, compared to 65% who don't. The rest were undecided.
- 44% of Democrats say they trust political news, compared to 25% who say they do not.
- 23% of independents say they trust political news coverage, while 57% say they do not.
- 52% of all those polled say the news media coverage of politics generally favors Democrats, compared to 20% who say it favors Republicans.
- 19% say coverage is neutral and balanced. The rest were uncertain
- 59% say they agree with the statement: “The media are “truly the enemy of the people” – a phrase used by former President Donald Trump.
- 36% say they disagree with the phrase, while the rest were uncertain.
The poll, conducted May 16-18, surveyed 1,002 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.