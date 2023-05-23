Rasmussen Poll: 52% Say Media Favors Dems

Fifty-two percent of likely voters say they don't trust the political news they are getting, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

30% say they do trust the political news. The rest were undecided.

22% of Republicans say they trust political news, compared to 65% who don't. The rest were undecided.

44% of Democrats say they trust political news, compared to 25% who say they do not.

23% of independents say they trust political news coverage, while 57% say they do not.

52% of all those polled say the news media coverage of politics generally favors Democrats, compared to 20% who say it favors Republicans.

19% say coverage is neutral and balanced. The rest were uncertain

59% say they agree with the statement: “The media are “truly the enemy of the people” – a phrase used by former President Donald Trump.

36% say they disagree with the phrase, while the rest were uncertain.

The poll, conducted May 16-18, surveyed 1,002 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.