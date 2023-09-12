Rasmussen Poll: 73% Say Sen. McConnell Should Resign

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze twice during press conferences this summer, his office released a note from the Capitol physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, saying there was no evidence that he had a seizure disorder or experienced a stroke, TIA, or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease.

Monahan suggested the episodes may be related to McConnell's concussion in March or to dehydration, Time magazine reported.

Amid questions about McConnell's health, an overwhelming majority of voters said he should resign his post as Senate minority leader, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

The poll finds that 73% of likely U.S. voters say McConnell should resign his leadership position because of his health issues, including 48% who strongly agree. Only 17% disagree.

The issue has bipartisan consensus, with 49% of Republican voters strongly agreeing that McConnell should resign his position as Senate minority leader, 50% of Democrats, and 45% of unaffiliated voters saying so.

McConnell has the lowest favorability of any congressional leader and was only viewed favorably by 26% of voters in July.

McConnell is viewed at least somewhat favorably by 34% of Republicans, 28% of Democrats, and 29% of unaffiliated voters. Democrats have a very unfavorable impression of McConnell at 42%, as do 27% of Republicans, and 36% of unaffiliated voters.

More men (37%) than women voters (24%) view McConnell at least somewhat favorably.

McConnell is viewed at least somewhat favorably by 27% of whites, 44% of black voters, and 33% of other minorities. Half of whites, 46% of black voters, and 45% of other minorities strongly agree that McConnell should resign his position as Senate minority leader.

Majorities of every age category at least somewhat agree that McConnell should resign his leadership post; voters ages 40-64 are most likely to strongly agree.

In terms of income categories, 55% of voters in the highest bracket-earning bracket — more than $200,000 a year — have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of McConnell, but that opinion is shared by 30% or less of those with annual incomes below $200,000.

The survey of 1,062 U.S. likely voters was conducted Sept. 3-5, by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.