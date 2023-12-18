×
Tags: rasmussen | poll | media | bias | joe biden | hunter biden

Rasmussen Poll: 6 in 10 Say Media Bias Getting Worse

By    |   Monday, 18 December 2023 05:11 PM EST

A full 6 in 10 likely voters believe media bias in this country is getting worse amid the lack of coverage dedicated to the legal problems of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday.

It marks a 4-point increase from the last time Rasmussen asked the question in March.

Only 6% of those surveyed said the bias is improving, with 30% saying it's about the same, according to the poll. Even Democrats believe it's getting worse (44%), with 11% who said it's getting better. Among independents, 63% said it's getting worse vs. 4% who said better.

At issue is media coverage of the scandals that GOP lawmakers have connected to Hunter Biden and the ties to his father uncovered by three House committees. Republicans have long decried how mainstream media continues to ignore the Biden allegations, and voters are apparently noticing that, too.

More than half of those surveyed (51%) said there has not been enough coverage of the alleged scandals, with 24% saying too much and 19% just the right amount.

"President Joe Biden's strongest supporters are most satisfied with the news media," the survey said. "Among voters who 'strongly approve' of Biden's job performance as president, 61% rate the media's coverage of his administration as good or excellent. By contrast, among those who ‘strongly disapprove' of Biden's performance, 77% give the media a poor rating for their coverage of the Biden administration."

Further, 65% called the media's coverage of the Bidens "fair to poor," with 30% saying it's "good to excellent."

The poll, which surveyed 1,080 likely voters from Dec. 11-13, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 18 December 2023 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

