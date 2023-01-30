Rasmussen Poll: 48 Percent Say Biden Docs Case Major Scandal

Nearly half of voters — 48% — said President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents is a major scandal, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday.

The poll of 900 likely U.S. voters conducted Jan. 26-29, sponsored by Miranda Devin's "Laptop From Hell," showed 72% categorized it as a scandal and 24% said it is no scandal at all. On Jan. 12, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hor as special prosecutor to look into why classified documents from Biden's term as vice president and senator ended up at a Washington think tank and Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Among Republicans, 73% said it's a major scandal and 50% of voters not affiliated with either party agreed. Just 24% of Democrats polled said it's a major scandal. Men (50%) are slightly more likely than women (46%) voters to say Biden's handling of classified documents is a major scandal.

Attention has focused on an April 2014 email from Biden's son, Hunter, to one of his business partners that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson R-Wis., said might have been based on classified information about Ukraine. The poll showed 60% said it's likely information from classified documents was used by Hunter Biden in his foreign business deals, including 44% who said it's very likely. Just 30% said it's not likely and 10% said they were not sure.

Voters were asked about U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., saying last year the Biden family has been "influence-peddling for more than a decade." The poll found 59% agreed with that statement, with 44% strongly agreeing. Only 30% disagreed, with 18% who strongly disagreed, and 10% who were not sure.

More men (64%) than women voters (54%) agreed the Biden family has been "influence-peddling for a decade."