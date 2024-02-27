Rasmussen Poll: 47 Percent Say Democrats May Replace Biden

Nearly half of likely voters say it's at least somewhat likely that the Democratic Party replaces President Joe Biden as the party's nominee before November's election, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

According to the survey released Monday, 47% of those surveyed — including 33% of Democrats — said it's "somewhat" to "very likely" that Biden will get yanked and replaced by his party.

And waiting in the wings as the top replacement is former first lady Michelle Obama, according to those surveyed.

Further, 48% of Democrats surveyed said they would "somewhat" or "strongly approve" of such a move, which matches the 48% of likely voters, according to the survey. Just 38% of Democrats said they would not approve. Among Republicans, 45% said they would approve of replacing Biden.

As far as the best candidate to replace Biden, 15% of the likely voters — including 20% of Democrats — think Obama is a better presidential candidate than Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris coming in second at 10%. Another 9% of those surveyed said Hillary Clinton, 8% saying California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer polling at 7%. Democrat voters surveyed put those hypothetical replacements in the same order but with varying results.

Nearly half of those surveyed, 46%, said none of those candidates would be better than Biden.

Speculation has surged, on the right and the left, about Biden's fate within the party in the aftermath of a damning report by special counsel Robert Hur that described the president as "a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

The survey comes a day after Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., filed a resolution calling on Biden's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, a constitutional lever to begin the process of removing him from office.

Rasmussen surveyed 960 likely voters from Feb. 18-20. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.