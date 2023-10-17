×
Poll: Just Percent Think Biden Has Improved US-Israel Ties

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 01:15 PM EDT

Less than a quarter of likely U.S. voters think America’s relationship with Israel has improved under President Joe Biden, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

The survey found that 43% think U.S.-Israel relations have gotten worse since Biden became president, while 17% think they’ve improved. Twenty-nine percent think the relationship between America and Israel is about the same since Biden took office, and 11% aren’t sure.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which killed more than 1,300 Israelis, has seemingly boosted pro-Israel sentiment among voters, with 63% now saying that Israel is a U.S. ally and 7% considering the Jewish State an enemy. Twenty percent think it’s somewhere in between, and 10% aren’t sure.

In the aftermath of the attack, former President Donald Trump said it “would never have happened” if he were still occupying the Oval Office. Overall, voters split nearly down the middle on his claim, with 47% saying they agree, including 34% who strongly agree, and 43% saying they disagree, including 32% who strongly disagree. Ten percent aren’t sure.

Among Republicans, 70% agree that the Hamas attack on Israel “would never have happened” if Trump were still president. That opinion was shared by 26% of Democrats and 48% of independents.

A 53% majority of men agree with Trump that the Hamas attack “would never have happened” if he were still in the White House, versus 42% of women voters who agreed. More men than women voters consider Israel to be an American ally, 68% to 59%.

On the question of Biden sending U.S. troops to help defend Israel, 37% of voters believe Biden is likely to send them, including 11% who say it’s very likely. Forty-nine percent consider it unlikely that Biden will send U.S. troops to Israel, including 14% who think it’s not at all likely. Another 11% aren’t sure.

More Democrats than Republicans or independents think it’s somewhat likely that Biden will deploy U.S. troops to Israel, with 40% of Democrats, 35% of Republicans, and 36% of independents saying it’s somewhat likely.

When it comes to America’s relationship with Israel, 64% of Republicans, 23% of Democrats, and 44% of independents think it’s gotten worse under Biden. Just over a quarter, or 27% of Democrats 11% of Republicans, and 12% of independents think U.S.-Israel relations have improved since Biden took office.

Pro-Israel sentiment seemed to increase with age, as 81% of voters 65 and older consider Israel an ally, versus 69% of voters aged 40-64 and 38% of those younger than 40. Younger voters were also less likely to believe the U.S.-Israel relationship has gotten worse under Biden.

The poll was conducted Oct. 10-12 and surveyed 1,007 likely U.S. voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

