×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen | poll | inflation | economy

Rasmussen Poll: Almost Half Say Inflation, Economy Top Issues

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 12:28 PM EDT

Forty-eight percent of likely voters say inflation and the economy are the most important issues in next Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the poll results, released on Tuesday, break down:

  • 26% of likely voters say inflation is the most important issue.
  • 22% say economy.
  • 19% say abortion rights.
  • 8% say illegal immigration.
  • 8% say climate change.
  • 7% say violent crime.
  • 2% say the war in Ukraine.
  • 2% say LGBTQ right.
  • 33% of Republicans say the top issue is inflation.
  • 31% of Democrats say the top issue is abortion rights.
  • 27% of independents say inflation is the key issue.

The poll, conducted Oct. 23-27, surveyed 2,050 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Forty-eight percent of likely voters say inflation and the economy are the most important issues in next Tuesday's midterm elections, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.
rasmussen, poll, inflation, economy
127
2022-28-01
Tuesday, 01 November 2022 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved