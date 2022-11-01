Rasmussen Poll: Almost Half Say Inflation, Economy Top Issues

Forty-eight percent of likely voters say inflation and the economy are the most important issues in next Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.
Here are how the poll results, released on Tuesday, break down:
- 26% of likely voters say inflation is the most important issue.
- 22% say economy.
- 19% say abortion rights.
- 8% say illegal immigration.
- 8% say climate change.
- 7% say violent crime.
- 2% say the war in Ukraine.
- 2% say LGBTQ right.
- 33% of Republicans say the top issue is inflation.
- 31% of Democrats say the top issue is abortion rights.
- 27% of independents say inflation is the key issue.
The poll, conducted Oct. 23-27, surveyed 2,050 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.
