Rasmussen Poll: 69% Say Hunter Biden IRS Issue Serious

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey found 69% of voters say they believe Hunter Biden getting preferential treatment in the investigation into his taxes is a serious scandal, including 48% who say it is very serious.
Those who said it is not a serious scandal sat at 28%, including 13% who say it's not at all serious.
A tax special agent has information about how a criminal investigation into Biden has been hampered by "political considerations," says his lawyer. The attorney for the unnamed agent says his client is seeking whistleblower protections from Congress to speak out.
He says the agent alleges "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions" in the inquiry.
A White House official denied President Joe Biden had meddled in the probe into his son, the BBC reported.
The latest Rasmussen Reports survey finds that 40% of likely U.S. voters believe that the investigation is likely to lead Congress to impeach President Biden, including 18% who say it's very likely. Fifty-five percent don't think Congress is likely to impeach the president over the Hunter Biden probe, including 29% who say it's not at all likely.
In the survey, 78% of voters say they have closely followed news reports about Hunter Biden, including 47% who've followed the news very closely. But 22% haven't followed news about Hunter Biden closely.
Republicans in the survey (55%) are more likely than Democrats (42%) or unaffiliated voters (43%) to have very closely followed news about Hunter Biden.
Majorities of every political category — 82% of Republicans, 53% of Democrats, and 71% of unaffiliated voters — said the accusation of "preferential treatment" is at least a somewhat serious scandal. More than two-thirds (68%) of Republicans and nearly half (46%) of unaffiliated voters say it is a very serious scandal, as do 30% of Democrats.
Among Democrats, 44% said it's at least somewhat likely the investigation of Hunter Biden is likely to lead Congress to impeach the president, while 43% of Republicans, and 30% of unaffiliated voters said the same.
More men (43%) than women voters (36%) consider impeachment at least somewhat likely.
Majorities of every racial category in the Rasmussen survey — 67% of whites, 71% of black voters, and 75% of other minorities — said the accusation of preferential treatment is at least a somewhat serious scandal. Whites (35%) and Black voters (42%) are both less likely than other minorities (51%) to think it's at least somewhat likely Congress will impeach the president.
Older voters are more likely to say preferential treatment for Hunter Biden is a very serious scandal, but voters under 40 are far more likely than their elders to expect that the situation will lead to impeachment.
In terms of income categories, voters earning over $100,000 a year are less likely to think the Hunter Biden case is very serious.
The survey of 909 U.S. likely voters was conducted on April 20 and 23-24, by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research.
