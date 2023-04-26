Rasmussen Poll: 69% Say Hunter Biden IRS Issue Serious

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey found 69% of voters say they believe Hunter Biden getting preferential treatment in the investigation into his taxes is a serious scandal, including 48% who say it is very serious.

Those who said it is not a serious scandal sat at 28%, including 13% who say it's not at all serious.

A tax special agent has information about how a criminal investigation into Biden has been hampered by "political considerations," says his lawyer. The attorney for the unnamed agent says his client is seeking whistleblower protections from Congress to speak out.

He says the agent alleges "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions" in the inquiry.

A White House official denied President Joe Biden had meddled in the probe into his son, the BBC reported.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey finds that 40% of likely U.S. voters believe that the investigation is likely to lead Congress to impeach President Biden, including 18% who say it's very likely. Fifty-five percent don't think Congress is likely to impeach the president over the Hunter Biden probe, including 29% who say it's not at all likely.

In the survey, 78% of voters say they have closely followed news reports about Hunter Biden, including 47% who've followed the news very closely. But 22% haven't followed news about Hunter Biden closely.