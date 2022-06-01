×
Rasmussen Poll: Seventy Percent Say Internet Hate Speech a Serious Problem
Protesters in Auburn, Indiana march in opposition to a Ku Klux Klan meeting being held nearby. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 June 2022 05:11 PM

The vast majority of voters think that online hate speech is a serious problem, with just under half saying that it's a "very serious" problem, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen asked 1,000 likely voters across the U.S. this month about their views on Internet hate speech.

When asked: "How serious is the problem of hate speech on the Internet?"

  • 45% said it's very serious.
  • 25% said it's somewhat serious.
  • 16% said it's not very serious.
  • 8% said it's not at all serious.
  • 6% said they're not sure.

Rasmussen also asked: "How much does hate speech on the Internet contribute to violence against women and minorities?"

  • 38% said a lot.
  • 28% said somewhat.
  • 17% said not very much.
  • 10% said not at all.
  • 7% said they're not sure.

Voters were divided when asked: "Should the federal government take action to suppress hate speech on the Internet?"

  • 41% said yes.
  • 40% said no.
  • 19% aren't sure.

Rasmussen concluded by asking: "Is it possible to suppress hate speech without violating First Amendment rights to free speech?"

  • 43% said yes.
  • 36% said no.
  • 21% aren't sure.

Rasmussen Reports polled 1,000 likely voters across the country from May 29-30, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Newsfront
2022-11-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

