Rasmussen Poll: Seventy Percent Say Internet Hate Speech a Serious Problem

The vast majority of voters think that online hate speech is a serious problem, with just under half saying that it's a "very serious" problem, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen asked 1,000 likely voters across the U.S. this month about their views on Internet hate speech.

When asked: "How serious is the problem of hate speech on the Internet?"

45% said it's very serious.

25% said it's somewhat serious.

16% said it's not very serious.

8% said it's not at all serious.

6% said they're not sure.

Rasmussen also asked: "How much does hate speech on the Internet contribute to violence against women and minorities?"

38% said a lot.

28% said somewhat.

17% said not very much.

10% said not at all.

7% said they're not sure.

Voters were divided when asked: "Should the federal government take action to suppress hate speech on the Internet?"

41% said yes.

40% said no.

19% aren't sure.

Rasmussen concluded by asking: "Is it possible to suppress hate speech without violating First Amendment rights to free speech?"

43% said yes.

36% said no.

21% aren't sure.

Rasmussen Reports polled 1,000 likely voters across the country from May 29-30, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.