×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen poll | georgia | midterms | election

Rasmussen Poll: Republicans Lead Georgia Senate, Governor Races

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 27 October 2022 01:05 PM EDT

Republican candidates for Senate and governor in Georgia hold a slight lead over their Democrat opponents in the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports.

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen and "The Absolute Truth" with Emerald Robinson, found that more likely voters in Georgia would vote for Republican Herschel Walker over Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., if the election were held today. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp holds a more significant advantage over former Georgia Democratic Rep. Stacey Abrams.

  • 48% would vote for Walker.
  • 43% would vote for Warnock.
  • 51% would vote for Kemp.
  • 41% would vote for Abrams.

Rasmussen notes that Walker's lead comes from his 14-point advantage among independents, with 49% to Warnock's 35%. Kemp holds a similar lead over Abrams among independents, with 49% to her 32%.

In a generic ballot, about half of likely voters in Georgia, 49%, would vote for the Republican candidate, while 39% would back a Democrat. Seven percent would vote for another candidate, and 5% are undecided.

The survey polled 1,053 likely voters in Georgia from October 23-24, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican candidates for Senate and governor in Georgia hold a slight lead over their Democratic opponents in the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports.
rasmussen poll, georgia, midterms, election
184
2022-05-27
Thursday, 27 October 2022 01:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved