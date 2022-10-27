Rasmussen Poll: Republicans Lead Georgia Senate, Governor Races

Republican candidates for Senate and governor in Georgia hold a slight lead over their Democrat opponents in the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports.

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen and "The Absolute Truth" with Emerald Robinson, found that more likely voters in Georgia would vote for Republican Herschel Walker over Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., if the election were held today. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp holds a more significant advantage over former Georgia Democratic Rep. Stacey Abrams.

48% would vote for Walker.

43% would vote for Warnock.

51% would vote for Kemp.

41% would vote for Abrams.

Rasmussen notes that Walker's lead comes from his 14-point advantage among independents, with 49% to Warnock's 35%. Kemp holds a similar lead over Abrams among independents, with 49% to her 32%.

In a generic ballot, about half of likely voters in Georgia, 49%, would vote for the Republican candidate, while 39% would back a Democrat. Seven percent would vote for another candidate, and 5% are undecided.

The survey polled 1,053 likely voters in Georgia from October 23-24, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.