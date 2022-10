Eighty-two percent of likely voters say they believe President Joe Biden's energy policy will be important in next month's congressional election, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

The survey was conducted before Biden announced on Wednesday the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve.

Here are how the results of the poll break down:

83% say they are concerned about high prices for gas, home heating oil, and other petroleum products.

14% say they are not very concerned about the prices, compared to 2% who say they are not at all concerned.

46% say Biden has done a poor job in handling energy policy, while 17% say he has done an excellent job, 21% say he has done a good job, and 12% say he has done a fair job.

72% of Republicans say Biden has done a poor job of handling energy policy, compared to 20% who say he's done an excellent or good job.

15% of Democrats say he's done a poor job of handling energy policy, while 64% say he's done an excellent or good job.

54% of independents say Biden has done a poor job in handling energy policy, compared to 29% who say he's done an excellent or good job.

The poll, conducted Oct. 16-17, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.