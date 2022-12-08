Florida Poll: Stronger Immigration Policies Wanted

A full 64% of Florida's midterm election voters in 2022 say the government is doing too little border enforcement to reduce illegal border crossings and visitor overstays, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA.

The poll results, released Wednesday, cover immigration views widely:

10% say the government is doing too much immigration enforcement; 18% say the current level of enforcement is about right; 8% were not certain.

68% support policies that prevent illegal border crossings and illegal immigrants from getting jobs in the U.S.; 21% favor the illegal crossings and illegal immigrants getting jobs; 11% were uncertain.

49% favor policies that reduce legal immigration; 37% favor policies that increase immigration; 14% were uncertain.

49% say if the 2024 presidential election was held today between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, they would vote for Trump; 40% would vote for Biden.

44% approve of the job Biden is doing in the White House; 55% disapprove.

The poll, conducted Nov. 8-9, surveyed 1,224 Florida midterm voters. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.