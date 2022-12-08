×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen | poll | florida | immigration

Florida Poll: Stronger Immigration Policies Wanted

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 08 December 2022 10:25 AM EST

A full 64% of Florida's midterm election voters in 2022 say the government is doing too little border enforcement to reduce illegal border crossings and visitor overstays, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA.

The poll results, released Wednesday, cover immigration views widely:

  • 10% say the government is doing too much immigration enforcement; 18% say the current level of enforcement is about right; 8% were not certain.
  • 68% support policies that prevent illegal border crossings and illegal immigrants from getting jobs in the U.S.; 21% favor the illegal crossings and illegal immigrants getting jobs; 11% were uncertain.
  • 49% favor policies that reduce legal immigration; 37% favor policies that increase immigration; 14% were uncertain.
  • 49% say if the 2024 presidential election was held today between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, they would vote for Trump; 40% would vote for Biden.
  • 44% approve of the job Biden is doing in the White House; 55% disapprove.

The poll, conducted Nov. 8-9, surveyed 1,224 Florida midterm voters. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A full 64% of Florida's midterm election voters in 2022 say the government is doing too little border enforcement to reduce illegal border crossings and visitor overstays, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA.
rasmussen, poll, florida, immigration
177
2022-25-08
Thursday, 08 December 2022 10:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved