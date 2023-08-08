Rasmussen Poll: 77% of Dems Approve New Trump Indictment

Democratic voters overwhelmingly approve the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

A grand jury in Washington, D.C., last week indicted Trump on four counts — conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Voter opinion on the indictment is largely divided along partisan lines, with 77% of Democrats approving, while 69% of Republicans disapprove. Among unaffiliated voters, 44% approve of last week's indictment, while 52% disapprove.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey, 51% of likely U.S. voters approve of the most recent Trump indictment by a federal grand jury, including 39% who strongly approve, while 46% disapprove of the indictment, including 38% who strongly disapprove.

Among likely voters, 59% say the Supreme Court will rule that the new indictment of Trump is unconstitutional, including 31% who say such a ruling is very likely, with 32% saying a Supreme Court decision overturning the Trump charges is not likely, including 12% who say it's not at all likely.

Byron York in the Washington Examiner wrote that the new indictment of Trump "could not be more political ... [It] targets political speech and characterizes it as criminal activity." The statement was backed by 56% of voters, including 41% who strongly agree, with 36% who disagree, including 27% who strongly disagree.

Among Republicans, 78% at least somewhat agree with York's assertion, with 35% of Democrats, and 56% of unaffiliated voters saying the same, according to the Rasmussen survey.

The poll also found that 70% of Republicans, 49% of Democrats, and 59% of unaffiliated voters say it is at least somewhat likely the Supreme Court will rule that the Trump indictment is unconstitutional.

Even 14% of those who strongly approve of the new Trump indictment think it's very likely the indictment will be ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

In terms of gender, 40% of men and 35% of women voters strongly disapprove of the new Trump indictment. Men (43%) are more likely than women voters (39%) to strongly agree with York's statement about the political nature of the indictment.

Along racial lines, 50% of whites, 55% of black voters, and 49% of other minorities at least somewhat approve of the most recent Trump indictment by a federal grand jury.

Among self-identified liberal voters, 76% strongly approve of the new Trump indictment, compared to 47% of moderates and 14% of conservatives, according to Rasmussen.