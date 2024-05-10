WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen poll | crime | republicans | democrats

Rasmussen Poll: Republicans Trusted More on Crime

By    |   Friday, 10 May 2024 10:58 AM EDT

Voters increasingly are trusting Republicans more than Democrats to handle crime.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, 53% of voters trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle crime and law enforcement issues, while only 35% have more trust  in Democrats.

That's an increase of six points from a Rasmussen poll in February, in which Republicans led Democrats 48% to 36%.

That poll found a majority of Americans say they believe crime is getting worse. Nearly twice as many Republicans (81%) as Democrats (42%) say violent crime is worsening, with 62% of unaffiliated voters saying it is getting worse.

By nearly a 5-to-1 margin, more voters overall say violent crime in America is getting worse (61%) than getting better (13%), while 24% said the crime problem is staying about the same, Rasmussen found.

Among Republicans, 66% say the issue will be very important in the presidential election, as do 41% of Democrats and 44% of unaffiliated voters.

A majority of voters in another Rasmussen survey said they believed shoplifting was a serious problem.

Crime in the U.S. has declined significantly over the past year, according to new FBI data that contradicts a widespread national perception that law-breaking and violence are on the rise, NBC News reported.

The FBI data, which compares crime rates in the third quarter of 2023 to the same period the year before, found that violent crime dropped 8%, while property crime fell 6.3% to what would be its lowest level since 1961, NBC reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Voters increasingly are trusting Republicans more than Democrats to handle crime.
rasmussen poll, crime, republicans, democrats
248
2024-58-10
Friday, 10 May 2024 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved