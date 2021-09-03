×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Fox News | Newsmax TV | Polls | rasmussen | poll | covid

Rasmussen: Conservative Cable News Viewers Better Understand COVID Death Risk

cell phone showing covid 19 news update lays on face mask
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 03 September 2021 02:52 PM

Viewers of conservative cable news outlets have a better understanding of the death risk of COVID-19 than those who watch liberal cable news outlets — with Newsmax viewers more aware than those of other conservative channels or the general population, a new poll showed Friday.

The conservative Rasmussen Reports survey also found more Newsmax viewers are likely to think officials aren’t being honest about the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. COVID-19 case-mortality rate — the percentage of diagnosed patients who have died from the disease — is 1.6%.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found 30% of U.S. adults correctly estimate the rate as being less than 2%; 20% think it’s between 2% and 5%; 17% believe it’s in the 5%-10% range; and 19% think it’s more than 10%.

The survey found 40% of Newsmax viewers correctly estimated the mortality rate, as did 34% of Fox News viewers, and 21% of One America News watchers.

The survey found 22% of CNN viewers and 24% of MSNBC viewers correctly estimated the mortality rate.

Among Americans who say they don’t watch cable news at all, 38% correctly estimated the mortality rate, the survey showed.

The survey also found that:

  • 37% of all adults believe public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, while 44% disagree and 19% aren’t sure.
  • 62% of Newsmax viewers think public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, as do 60% of OAN viewers, 49% of Fox News viewers, 26% of CNN viewers, and 25% of MSNBC viewers.
  • 24% of Democrats say they most often watch CNN; 23% of Democrats are MSNBC viewers.
  • 37% of Republicans watch Fox News, 14% watch Newsmax.
  • 18% of independents watch Fox, 12% watch CNN.
  • 28% of Democrats think more than 10% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died from the disease, as did 14% of Republicans and 10% of independents.
  • 53% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 35% of independents think public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The telephone and online survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Viewers of conservative cable news outlets have a better understanding of the death risk of COVID-19 than those who watch liberal cable news outlets - with Newsmax viewers more aware than those...
rasmussen, poll, covid, death, risk, news, newsmax
353
2021-52-03
Friday, 03 September 2021 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved