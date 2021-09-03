Rasmussen: Conservative Cable News Viewers Better Understand COVID Death Risk

Viewers of conservative cable news outlets have a better understanding of the death risk of COVID-19 than those who watch liberal cable news outlets — with Newsmax viewers more aware than those of other conservative channels or the general population, a new poll showed Friday.

The conservative Rasmussen Reports survey also found more Newsmax viewers are likely to think officials aren’t being honest about the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. COVID-19 case-mortality rate — the percentage of diagnosed patients who have died from the disease — is 1.6%.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found 30% of U.S. adults correctly estimate the rate as being less than 2%; 20% think it’s between 2% and 5%; 17% believe it’s in the 5%-10% range; and 19% think it’s more than 10%.

The survey found 40% of Newsmax viewers correctly estimated the mortality rate, as did 34% of Fox News viewers, and 21% of One America News watchers.

The survey found 22% of CNN viewers and 24% of MSNBC viewers correctly estimated the mortality rate.

Among Americans who say they don’t watch cable news at all, 38% correctly estimated the mortality rate, the survey showed.

The survey also found that:

37% of all adults believe public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, while 44% disagree and 19% aren’t sure.

62% of Newsmax viewers think public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, as do 60% of OAN viewers, 49% of Fox News viewers, 26% of CNN viewers, and 25% of MSNBC viewers.

24% of Democrats say they most often watch CNN; 23% of Democrats are MSNBC viewers.

37% of Republicans watch Fox News, 14% watch Newsmax.

18% of independents watch Fox, 12% watch CNN.

28% of Democrats think more than 10% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died from the disease, as did 14% of Republicans and 10% of independents.

53% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 35% of independents think public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The telephone and online survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.