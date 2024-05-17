WATCH TV LIVE

Rasmussen Poll: Most Have Negative View of Congress

Friday, 17 May 2024 11:36 AM EDT

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports shows that voters have a negative view of Congress.

Only one in five voters said Congress listens to its constituents and a majority said a random collection of people could do a better job.

The Rasmussen poll found 54% of likely voters say they believe a group of people randomly selected from the phone book would do a better job of addressing the nation's issues than the current Congress, an increase of five points from December 2022 and topping the previous all-time high of 52% in July 2014.

According to the poll, 27% of voters disagreed while 20% were not sure. Rasmussen surveyed 1,087 U.S. likely voters May 7-9.

In March, a Rasmussen poll found only 15% had met their Congressional representative while 49% say they believed it was unlikely their representative would meet with them to discuss an issue they cared deeply about and give serious consideration to their views.

A poll in September found 70% of voters are in favor of establishing term limits for members of Congress. Term limits for Congress are favored by 76% of Republicans and 68% of Democrats and unaffiliated voters, Rasmussen said.

