Two-thirds of likely voters say the current immigration situation at the U.S. southern border is a crisis, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Poll results, released Tuesday:

66% agree the current situation at the border is a crisis.

22% say it's not.

12% are undecided.

57% say the problem of illegal immigration is getting worse.

12% say it's getting better.

29% say it's staying the same.

2% are not sure.

The poll, conducted May 8-10, surveyed 982 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.