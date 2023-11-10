Rasmussen Poll: Majority of US Backs Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is viewed favorably by a majority of likely U.S. voters, while more than two-thirds agree with his rejection of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

The survey found that 54% have a favorable impression of Netanyahu, including 28% who have a very favorable impression. The Israeli prime minister was viewed unfavorably by 31%, including 15% who had a very unfavorable impression. Another 15% were unsure.

According to Rasmussen, 37% had a favorable opinion of Netanyahu in 2019.

At a press conference Oct. 30, the Israeli leader likened calls for a cease-fire to “calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism,” and said such a scenario “will not happen.”

Sixty-eight percent of likely voters agree with Netanyahu’s statement, including 49% who strongly agree. Only 21% disagree, including 10% who strongly disagree. Another 10% say they’re not sure.

Examining the history of Israel and Palestine, 59% of voters sympathize more with the Israelis — an 8 point increase from 2019. Just 18% are more sympathetic to the Palestinians, while 23% are undecided on the matter.

Compared to voters of other political stripes, the poll found that Democrats are less sympathetic to the Israelis, with 48% of Democrat voters saying they sympathize with them. Taking the history of Israel and Palestine into account, 70% of Republican voters sympathize more with the Israelis, as do 60% of independents.

A lower share of Democrats are also likely to agree with Netanyahu on the subject of a cease-fire, with 38% of Democrats strongly agreeing, compared to 64% of Republicans and 46% of independents.

Half of independents have at least a somewhat favorable impression of Netanyahu, as do 66% of Republicans and 46% of Democrats.

Netanyahu was viewed favorably by 60% of men and 49% of women, and men are also more likely to strongly agree with his rejection of a cease-fire in Gaza, according to the survey.

Voters under the age of 40 are about three times more likely to sympathize with the Palestinians than are older age groups, and among younger voters only 43% have a favorable opinion of the Israeli prime minister. Among voters 40 and older, 59% have a favorable opinion of Netanyahu.

At 34%, the poll found that government workers are more likely to sympathize with the Palestinians than either private-sector employees or retirees, at 18% and 7%, respectively.

The poll was conducted Oct. 31- to Nov. 2 and surveyed 995 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.