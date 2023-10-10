×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: polls | 2024 elections | donald trump | joe biden | republicans | democrats | voters

Rasmussen Poll: Trump Gains 30 Percent of Dem Votes

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 09:26 PM EDT

More than half of American voters said they will vote for Republican front-runner Donald Trump in the 2024 general election — including 30% of Democrats — regardless of who he's running against and who his running mate is, according to the latest Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.

Trump wins the election going away with 53% of the vote from the survey of likely voters, including 38% who said they are "very likely" to vote for him. That is compared to 43% who are "unlikely" to vote for Trump against a generic opponent, including 34% who said they are "not at all likely" to cast their vote for him.

Further, Trump garnered 30% of Democrats who said they are "somewhat" to "very likely" to vote for him, as well as 50% of Black voters. Predictably, 80% of Republicans said they would vote for him.

Among unaffiliated voters, 50% said they are "somewhat likely" to vote for Trump.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,032 likely voters from Oct. 2-4, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points and a 95% level of confidence.

As for a running mate, 57% said they still would vote for Trump regardless of who is vice presidential pick is.

In two other surveys released Tuesday, Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup by 4 points in The Messenger/HarrisX poll, and Biden leads Trump by 1 point in the Morning Consult poll.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than half of American voters said they will vote for Republican front-runner Donald Trump in the 2024 general election - including 30% of Democrats - regardless of who he's running against and who his running mate is, according to the latest Rasmussen poll.
polls, 2024 elections, donald trump, joe biden, republicans, democrats, voters
233
2023-26-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved