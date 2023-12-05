Rasmussen Poll: 81% Say Migrant Issue a Problem

Most Americans say the migrant issue is a serious problem, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey. The survey also found that Republicans lead by 12 points on the immigration issue.

A total of 81% of likely voters say illegal immigration is a serious problem in the U.S., the Rasmussen poll results found. That includes 52% who say the problem is "very serious."

Only 16% of likely voters don't consider it a serious problem.

Survey participants were asked, "Which political party do you trust more to handle immigration?"

Republicans were trusted more to handle immigration by 49%, while 37% trust Democrats more. Another 14% are not sure.

The GOP's advantage on the issue grew 2 points, from a 10-point lead (48%-38%) in August.

Unaffiliated voters trust Republicans more than Democrats 51% to 23%, with 26% not sure.

Among voters who consider the migrant situation a very serious problem, 76% trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle immigration.

Majorities of every political category — 89% of Republicans, and 77% of both Democrats and unaffiliated voters — said the migrant issue is at least a somewhat serious problem.

Those percentages include 69% of Republicans, 36% of Democrats and 51% of unaffiliated voters who say illegal immigration is a very serious problem.

President Joe Biden's strongest supporters are least concerned about illegal immigration. Among voters who strongly approve of Biden's job performance, just 26% view illegal immigration as a very serious problem.

Among those who strongly disapprove of Biden's performance, 86% consider illegal immigration to be a very serious problem.

Rasmussen Reports found that older voters are more likely to view illegal immigration as a very serious problem, and trust Republicans more on the issue. The survey found that voters under 40 are almost evenly divided over which party they trust more to handle immigration.

Men (55%) more than women voters (49%) consider the issue to be a very serious problem. Men also trust Republicans more than Democrats on the issue by a much wider margin (55% to 33%) than do women (45% to 40%).

Whites (54%) are more likely than black voters (47%) or other minorities (49%) to say the migrant situation is a very serious problem.

A total of 50% of whites, 39% of black voters and 53% of other minorities trust Republicans more on the problem, while 37% of whites, 48% of black voters and 28% of others trust Democrats more.

The Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of 996 likely voters was conducted on Nov. 21 and 26-27. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.